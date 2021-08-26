Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Niagara at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, 1!:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carroll (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Baltimore, noon, MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Toronto (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8 p.m., MLBN
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV
