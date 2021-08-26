Stewart Cink golf

Stewart Cink, right, will play in the first round of the BMW Championship, which will be shown at 2 p.m. on the Golf Channel. [STEPHEN B. MORTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Stephen B. Morton

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Duquesne at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Niagara at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• Iowa St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

• North Carolina at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, 1!:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carroll (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY

• World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, 5 p.m., NHLN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• L.A. Angels at Baltimore, noon, MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Toronto (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN 

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8 p.m., MLBN

PARALYMPICS

• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, 8 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF: Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBATV

