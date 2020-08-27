Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Vegas, even series 1-1

The Las Vegas Golden Knights play the Vancouver Canucks at 8:45 p.m. on NBCSN. [JASON FRANSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 JASON FRANSON

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, 9 p.m., FS2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• LA Angels at Houston OR Seattle or San Diego, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, 5:30 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, 6:45 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, 10 a.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Dallas vs. New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN

