Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: The Pro Mod Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, 9 p.m., FS2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• LA Angels at Houston OR Seattle or San Diego, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, 5:30 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, 8:45 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry FC vs. Atletico Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, 6:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, 10 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Chicago vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Dallas vs. New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 9 p.m., CBSSN
