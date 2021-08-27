Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Hamilton at Montreal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• UConn at Northwestern, noon, BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Milton (Georgia) at North Cobb (Georgia), 6 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights (Part 2), 9 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City, 7 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Final Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 2, 5 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Decatur, 7 p.m., FM-94.7
• Hazel Green at Lawrence County, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
• East Limestone at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
• Ardmore at Elkmont, 7 p.m., FM-105.1, AM-1110
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Lucas Oil Motocross, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Playoffs, 2 p.m., CBS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Nebraska at Illinois, noon, FOX
• Hawaii at UCLA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Alcorn St. at NC Central, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, Third Round, 3:45 a.m., GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 4 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The The Ally Challenge, Third Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• NYRA: The Travers Stakes, 4 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
• Athletes Unlimited, 6 p.m., FS1
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: South Dakota vs. Ohio/California, 11;30 a.m., ABC
• Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m., ABC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
• Boston at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Brighton, 8:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, 6 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
• Atlanta at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
