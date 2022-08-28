Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, 1 p.m., CNBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Minnesota at Mississippi St., 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas St. at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Ohio at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SECN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, 9 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, 11 a.m. (GOLF), 12:30 p.m. (NBC)
• LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, 7 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), noon, ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS1
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, 8 a.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: U.S.-International Third-Place Game, 9 a.m., ESPN
• Little League Baseball World Series: U.S.-International World Championship, 2 p.m., ABC
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon, NFLN
• Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., CBS
RODEO
• PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, 11:30 a.m., CBS
• PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, 6 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, 10:30 a.m., USA
• CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, 2 p.m., FS2
• MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, 5:15 p.m., FS2
• 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, 8:55 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
WNBA
• Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
