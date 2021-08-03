Today on TV
MLB
• Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Baily Sports South
NBA
• Summer League, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Sacramento, Calif., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League, Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPN2
OLYMPICS
• Men's Soccer (Semifinal), 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Men's Basketball, quarterfinals, 7 a.m., USA
• Women's Beach Volleyball, quarterfinal, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Men's Volleyball, quarterfinal, 8:50 a.m., USA
• Women's Beach Volleyball, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Women's Golf, first round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Men's Beach Volleyball, quarterfinal, 7 p.m., CNBC
• Men's Diving, springboard final, 7 p.m., NBC
• Gymnastics (Men's Horizontal Bar; Women's Balance Beam), 7 p.m., NBC
• Men's and Women's Track & Field (Semifinals and Finals), 7 p.m., NBC
• Women's Skateboarding (Park Preliminary), 8 p.m., CNBC
• Women's Skateboarding (Park Finals), 10:30 p.m., CNBC
• Women's Basketball, quarterfinal, 11:30 p.m., USA
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League, FC Santa Lucia vs. Metropolitan FA, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Guatemala City, Guatemala, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League, Diriangén FC vs. C.D. Marathón, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, Managua, Nicaragua, 9 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT, Team 23 vs. Boeheim's Army, Championship, Dayton, Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
