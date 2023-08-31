featured Sports on TV, Radio: Aug. 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Braves begin a three-game set with the Dodgers on Thursday. Today on TVCOLLEGE FOOTBALL• Kent St. at UCF, 6 p.m., FS1• NC State vs. UConn, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN• Florida at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN• Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FOX• South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECNWOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL• Wisconsin at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2MLB• NY Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLBN• San Francisco at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast WOMEN'S SOCCER• The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, 11 a.m., CBSSN• The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSNTENNIS• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 11 a.m. (ESPN) and 5 p.m. (ESPN2)--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 