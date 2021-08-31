Today on TV
BOWLING
• PWBA: U.S. Women's Open, 6 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• Miami at N.Y. Mets (Completion of Suspended Game from Apr. 11), noon, MLBN
• St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
PARALYMPICS
• 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Connecticut at Washington, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9
