Joc Pederson baseball

Joc Pederson and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:15 tonight on ESPN and FM-93.9. [HAKIM WRIGHT SR./THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

GOLF

• U.S Women's Amateur: Round of 64, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• San Diego at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: San Antonio at Utah Jazz Blue, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Memphis at Utah Jazz White, 8 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: LA Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPNU

OLYMPICS

• Basketball: Women's basketball quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., USA

• Beach volleyball: Women's semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC

• Diving: Women's platform semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC

• Golf: Women's round 2, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• Soccer: Women's bronze medal match, USA vs. Australia, 3 a.m. Thursday, USA

• Swimming: Men's marathon swimming, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Track and field: Men's and women's, 7 p.m., NBC and USA

• Volleyball: Women's quarterfinal, 7:15 a.m., NBCSN

• Volleyball: Men's semifinal, 11 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: AS Samaritaine vs CD Universitario, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• USL: Phoenix FC at Oakland SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

