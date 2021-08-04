Today on TV
GOLF
• U.S Women's Amateur: Round of 64, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• San Diego at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: San Antonio at Utah Jazz Blue, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Memphis at Utah Jazz White, 8 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m., ESPNU
OLYMPICS
• Basketball: Women's basketball quarterfinals, 3:30 a.m. and 7 a.m., USA
• Beach volleyball: Women's semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC
• Diving: Women's platform semifinal, 7 p.m., NBC
• Golf: Women's round 2, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Soccer: Women's bronze medal match, USA vs. Australia, 3 a.m. Thursday, USA
• Swimming: Men's marathon swimming, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Track and field: Men's and women's, 7 p.m., NBC and USA
• Volleyball: Women's quarterfinal, 7:15 a.m., NBCSN
• Volleyball: Men's semifinal, 11 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: AS Samaritaine vs CD Universitario, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• USL: Phoenix FC at Oakland SC, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
