Today on TV
GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Muirfield, 5 a.m., USA
• DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Second Round, Twenty Ten Course, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL Playoffs Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
MEN'S SELECT HOCKEY
• U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Finland, Semifinal, 6 p.m., NHLN
• U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Czechia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Crystal Palace, 2 p.m., USA
WOMEN"S SOCCER
• NWSL: North Carolina at Portland FC, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Jaquish, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Harshman, 8 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The New Holland 250, Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m., USA
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 8: Triplets vs. 3's Company, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, noon, CBS
CFL
• Hamilton at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Edmonton at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Twenty Ten Course, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Muirfield, 7 a.m. (USA), 11 a.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, 5 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Classic: Final U.S. Championships Qualifier, 3 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Whitney Handicap, 4 p.m., NBC
• NYRA: Saratoga, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (doubleheader) 12:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FOX
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill (Light-Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 11 a.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, 11 a.m., ABC
• Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 11:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m., ABC
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Junior League Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (doubleheader), 12:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
