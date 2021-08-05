Atlanta Braves baseball

Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and the Atlanta Braves finish a three-game series in St. Louis at 7:15 tonight on ESPN and FM-93.9. [JOE PUETZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Joe Puetz - freelancer, FR171743 AP

Today on TV

CFL FOOTBALL

• Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11 a.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Hall of Fame Game, 7 p.m., FOX

OLYMPICS

• Basketball: Men's semifinal, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Beach volleyball: Women's gold medal match, 7 p.m., NBC

• Beach volleyball: Women's bronze medal match, 8 p.m., CNBC

• Diving: Women's platform final, 7 p.m., NBC

• Field hockey: Women's gold medal game, 5 a.m. Friday, USA

• Golf: Women's round 3, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• Gymnastics: Rhythmic gymnastics, 9 p.m., CNBC

• Soccer: Women's bronze medal game, Australia vs. United States, 3 a.m., USA

• Soccer: Women's gold medal game, Sweden vs. Canada, 9 p.m., USA

• Track and field: Men's finals, 7 p.m., NBC

• Volleyball: Men's semifinal, 7 a.m., USA

• Volleyball: Women's semifinal, 11 p.m., USA

• Water polo: Women's semifinal, 5:50 a.m., USA

• Water polo: Men's semifinal, 1:30 a.m. Friday, CNBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Verdes FC vs. Santos de Guápiles, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo FC, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

