Today on TV
CFL FOOTBALL
• Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Miami, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Washington, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh, Hall of Fame Game, 7 p.m., FOX
OLYMPICS
• Basketball: Men's semifinal, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Beach volleyball: Women's gold medal match, 7 p.m., NBC
• Beach volleyball: Women's bronze medal match, 8 p.m., CNBC
• Diving: Women's platform final, 7 p.m., NBC
• Field hockey: Women's gold medal game, 5 a.m. Friday, USA
• Golf: Women's round 3, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Gymnastics: Rhythmic gymnastics, 9 p.m., CNBC
• Soccer: Women's bronze medal game, Australia vs. United States, 3 a.m., USA
• Soccer: Women's gold medal game, Sweden vs. Canada, 9 p.m., USA
• Track and field: Men's finals, 7 p.m., NBC
• Volleyball: Men's semifinal, 7 a.m., USA
• Volleyball: Women's semifinal, 11 p.m., USA
• Water polo: Women's semifinal, 5:50 a.m., USA
• Water polo: Men's semifinal, 1:30 a.m. Friday, CNBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Verdes FC vs. Santos de Guápiles, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones FC vs. Deportivo FC, Preliminary Round 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
