Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, noon, FS2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., ESPN
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Minnesota at Washington, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FOX
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NBA
• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., NHLN
• Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Chicago vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.