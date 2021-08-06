Damian Lillard basketball

Damian Lillard and the United States will play France for the gold medal tonight on NBC. [CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Neibergall - pool, Pool AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, 5 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller, 7 p.m., FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• LUX Fight League: Pedro Peña vs. Kevin Morales (Strawweights), 6 p.m., FS2

• XFC 45: Guilherme Faria vs. Daron Cruickshank (Featherweights), 9 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Utah Jazz Blue vs. Utah Jazz White, 8 p.m., ESPNU

OLYMPICS

• Baseball: Bronze medal game, 10:30 p.m., CNBC

• Basketball: Men's gold medal game, France vs. U.S., 7 p.m., NBC

• Beach volleyball: Bronze medal game (8 p.m.) and gold medal game (9:30 p.m.), CNBC

• Diving: Men's platform qualifying (7 p.m., NBC) and men's platform semifinal (8 p.m., USA)

• Field hockey: Women's gold medal game, 5 a.m., USA

• Golf: Women's final round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• Marathon: Women's, 5 p.m., USA

• Soccer: Men's bronze medal game, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Track and field: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC

• Volleyball: Women's semifinal (7 a.m., USA) and men's bronze medal game (11:30 p.m., USA)

RODEO

• PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Round 1, 10 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

• NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, 5 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 176, 11:30 a.m., FS1

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 5, 11 a.m., CBS

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Cody Crowley vs. Gabriel Maestre (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FOX

CFL

• Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, Third Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)

• U.S Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Arizona at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1

NFL

• Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 5:30 p.m., ESPN and NFLN

OLYMPICS

• Baseball: Gold medal game, 8:30 a.m., USA

• Basketball: Men's bronze medal game, Slovenia vs. Australia, 6 a.m., USA

• Basketball: Women's gold medal game + other sports, 7 p.m., NBC

• Handball: Men's gold medal match, 11:30 a.m., USA

• Soccer: Men's gold medal match, Brazil vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Volleyball: Men's gold medal match + other sports, 7 a.m., NBC

• Volleyball: Women's bronze medal match 9 p.m., CNBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Club Friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

