Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• ARCA Menards Series: The Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen, 5 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon, FS2
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Ohlmiller, 7 p.m., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• LUX Fight League: Pedro Peña vs. Kevin Morales (Strawweights), 6 p.m., FS2
• XFC 45: Guilherme Faria vs. Daron Cruickshank (Featherweights), 9 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Utah Jazz Blue vs. Utah Jazz White, 8 p.m., ESPNU
OLYMPICS
• Baseball: Bronze medal game, 10:30 p.m., CNBC
• Basketball: Men's gold medal game, France vs. U.S., 7 p.m., NBC
• Beach volleyball: Bronze medal game (8 p.m.) and gold medal game (9:30 p.m.), CNBC
• Diving: Men's platform qualifying (7 p.m., NBC) and men's platform semifinal (8 p.m., USA)
• Field hockey: Women's gold medal game, 5 a.m., USA
• Golf: Women's final round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• Marathon: Women's, 5 p.m., USA
• Soccer: Men's bronze medal game, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Track and field: Finals, 7 p.m., NBC
• Volleyball: Women's semifinal (7 a.m., USA) and men's bronze medal game (11:30 p.m., USA)
RODEO
• PBR: The Long Live Cowboys Classic, Round 1, 10 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
• NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, 5 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 176, 11:30 a.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 5, 11 a.m., CBS
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Cody Crowley vs. Gabriel Maestre (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FOX
CFL
• Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational, Third Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Arizona at San Diego, 7:30 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 5:30 p.m., ESPN and NFLN
OLYMPICS
• Baseball: Gold medal game, 8:30 a.m., USA
• Basketball: Men's bronze medal game, Slovenia vs. Australia, 6 a.m., USA
• Basketball: Women's gold medal game + other sports, 7 p.m., NBC
• Handball: Men's gold medal match, 11:30 a.m., USA
• Soccer: Men's gold medal match, Brazil vs. Spain, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Volleyball: Men's gold medal match + other sports, 7 a.m., NBC
• Volleyball: Women's bronze medal match 9 p.m., CNBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Sevilla at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
