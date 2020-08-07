Trout homers in 1st AB as father, Angels beat Mariners 5-3 (copy)

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to face the Texas Rangers at 8 p.m. Friday on FS1. [TED S. WARREN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ted S. Warren

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 5 p.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Second Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., GOLF

U.S. Women's Amateur: Quarterfinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., noon, GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 3 p.m., ESPN

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Second Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 243: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson II (Lightweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m., PARAMOUNT

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8 p.m., FS1

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV

Seeding Games: Orlando vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., TNT

Seeding Games: Boston vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 4 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 5:45 p.m., NBCSN

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), 7 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN

Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 9:45 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Round of 16, Leg 2, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

New York vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2

Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, noon, FOX

Xfinity Series: Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 11 a.m., NBCSN

Cup Series: FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, 7 p.m., FOX

GOLF

U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, noon, ESPN

EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 3 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF

NBA

Seeding Games: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., noon, TNT

Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m., TNT

Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m., TNT

Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m., TNT

MLB

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., FS1

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

WNBA

Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN2

Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC

--

Sports on radio

Today

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.