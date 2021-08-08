White Sox baseball

Cesar Hernandez (right), Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox play the rival Chicago Cubs at 6 tonight on ABC and FM-93.9. [CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN

• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., cBSSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)

• U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 12:30 p.m. (FS1)

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read, 1 p.m., FS2

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault, 3:30 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, noon, TBS

• Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ABC

NBA

• Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Toronto vs. New York, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Denver vs. Miami, 9 p.m., NBATV

• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

NFL

• 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m. (ESPN and NFLN)

OLMYPICS

• Closing ceremony, 7 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS

• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals, 4 p.m., TENNIS

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Brooklyn at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

