Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., cBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (CBS)
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, noon (FS2) and 12:30 p.m. (FS1)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Read, 1 p.m., FS2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Arsenault, 3:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Colorado vs. Louisiana, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, noon, TBS
• Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ABC
NBA
• Summer League: Boston vs. Atlanta, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Toronto vs. New York, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Portland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Houston vs. Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Washington vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Denver vs. Miami, 9 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m. (ESPN and NFLN)
OLMYPICS
• Closing ceremony, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP Doubles Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS
• Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA Finals, 4 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Brooklyn at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: LA Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Canada-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
