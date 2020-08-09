Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 8:05 a.m., ESPN
• NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, noon, FOX
• Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, noon, FS1
• AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 2 p.m., FS1
• GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 3 p.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE
• PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 11:30 a.m., NBC
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, TBS
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC
• Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m., NBC
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
• PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 5 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Palermo-WTA Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN
• Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Monday
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on radio
Today
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
