White, Poelti lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111

The San Antonio Spurs, Quinndary Weatherspoon and assistant coach Becky Hammon face the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. [KEVIN C. COX/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kevin C. Cox

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• MotoGP: Grand Prix, Automotodrom Brno, Ostrovacice, Czechia, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 8:05 a.m., ESPN

NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, noon, FOX

Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, noon, FS1

AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 2 p.m., FS1

GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 3 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 11 a.m., ESPN

U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., noon, GOLF

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 2 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 3 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS2

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE

PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 11:30 a.m., NBC

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, TBS

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC

Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m., NBATV

Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., NBATV

NHL

Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m., NBC

Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 7 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 5 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Palermo-WTA Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ESPN

Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Monday

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Seeding Games: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2

Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on radio

Today

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, noon, FM-93.9

--

Monday

MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.