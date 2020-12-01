Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN
• St. Francis at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN
• Hartford vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1
• Western Kentucky at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Navy at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma State at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
• Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
• Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
• Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS2
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. Team TBD, 3 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
