Joshua Langford and Michigan State will play Duke in the Champions Classic at 6:30 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [AL GOLDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

• Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN

• St. Francis at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN

• Hartford vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1

• Western Kentucky at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Navy at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Oklahoma State at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1

• Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

• Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

• Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

NFL

• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS2

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 9 p.m., CBSSN

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama vs. Team TBD, 3 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9

