Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Wagner at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Louisville at Michigan St., 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Virginia Tech at Maryland, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at N.C. State, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
• Memphis at Georgia, 6:15 p.m., SECN
• Texas Tech at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Penn St., 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, midnight, GOLF
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Palestine, Group C, 9:50 a.m., FS2
• FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan, Group C, 12:50 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.