Chicago Bears football Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears will visit the Green Bay Packers at 7:20 tonight on  

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton, 5 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Merrimack at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

• No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Colgate at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS1

• Purdue vs. NC State, 1 p.m., BTN

• Virginia Tech at Dayton, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Villanova at Baylor, 2 p.m., ABC

• Kent St. at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• NJIT at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Rutgers at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, noon, ESPN

• Florida St. at Florida, noon, SECN

• Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN

• New Orleans at Auburn

• Little Rock at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN

• Indiana at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: Clemson vs. Washington, Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (NBC)

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1

NFL

• Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Dallas at Washington, noon, FOX

• Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

• All Star Game, 3 p.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

NFL

• Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon, FM-93.9

• Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN

Monday on radio

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

