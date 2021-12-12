Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Merrimack at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Colgate at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS1
• Purdue vs. NC State, 1 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Tech at Dayton, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Villanova at Baylor, 2 p.m., ABC
• Kent St. at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NJIT at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Monmouth at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, noon, ESPN
• Florida St. at Florida, noon, SECN
• Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, 2 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Auburn
• Little Rock at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: Clemson vs. Washington, Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and 1 p.m. (NBC)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Jacksonville at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Dallas at Washington, noon, FOX
• Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
• All Star Game, 3 p.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon, FM-93.9
• Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
