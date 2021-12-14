Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Furman at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Northwestern St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• S.C. State at Duke, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M-C.C. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
• Arizona St. at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
• Santa Clara at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• North Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
NBA
• Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC, Final Leg 2, 8:56 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-98.3 and FM-103.5
• Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
