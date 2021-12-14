North Alabama basketball Isaac Chatman
Isaac Chatman and North Alabama play at Auburn at 8 tonight on SEC Network and WLX 98.3 FM and 103.5 FM. [JOE ROMANS/UNA ATHLETICS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Furman at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Northwestern St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

• S.C. State at Duke, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M-C.C. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

• Arizona St. at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

• Santa Clara at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• North Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN

NBA

• Golden State at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC, Final Leg 2, 8:56 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-98.3 and FM-103.5

• Alabama at Memphis, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

