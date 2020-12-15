Today
Sports on TV
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
• The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, 9 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah Valley at Utah, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Appalachian State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• Kansas State at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Long Beach State at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stanford at Pacific, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, 9:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
