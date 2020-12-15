Tennessee basketball

John Fulkerson and the Tennessee Volunteers host Appalachian State at 6 p.m. tonight on SEC Network. [CAITIE MCMEKIN/KNOXVILLE NEWS-SENTINEL]

 Caitie McMekin - pool, POOL Knoxville News-Sentinel

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

• The Spring League: Generals vs. Aviators, Championship, 9 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Clemson at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

• Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Utah Valley at Utah, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Appalachian State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

• Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

• Kansas State at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Long Beach State at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Stanford at Pacific, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. NY City FC, Quarterfinal, 2nd Leg, 9:30 p.m., FS2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9

