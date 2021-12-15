Donovan Mitchell basketball

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:05 tonight on ESPN. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Howard at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• UCF at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Nicholls St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

• Morehead St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Lipscomb at Florida St., 8 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• South Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Alcorn St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• SEC Now: Signing Day Special, 11 a.m., SECN

• B1G Live: Signing Day Special, 1 p.m., BTN

• College Football Live: Signing Day Special, 2 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal, 8:48 a.m., FS1

• FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal, 12:53 p.m., FS1

• Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 2022, 5 p.m., FS2

• Copa do Brasil: Atlético Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2, 6:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.