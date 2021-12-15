Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Howard at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• UCF at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Nicholls St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
• Morehead St. at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Lipscomb at Florida St., 8 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Alcorn St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• SEC Now: Signing Day Special, 11 a.m., SECN
• B1G Live: Signing Day Special, 1 p.m., BTN
• College Football Live: Signing Day Special, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Egypt, Semifinal, 8:48 a.m., FS1
• FIFA Arab Cup: Qatar vs. Algeria, Semifinal, 12:53 p.m., FS1
• Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• CONCACAF Champions League Draw: 2022, 5 p.m., FS2
• Copa do Brasil: Atlético Mineiro at Club Athletico, Final Leg 2, 6:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
