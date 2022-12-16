Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Creighton at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Murray St. at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy, 2 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA FCS Tournament: Incarnate Word at N. Dakota St., Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.), 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour/PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Kansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Providence at Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, noon, CBS
• Houston at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Nicholls St. at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SECN
• CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., 2 p.m., CBS
• Temple at Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SECN
• CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., CBS
• Texas A&M at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• UConn at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
• Winthrop at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN
• The Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Central, 11 a.m., ABC
• The Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St., 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St., 2:30 p.m., ABC
• The LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
• The New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• The Frisco Bowl: Boise St. vs. N. Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, Day 1, 1 p.m., NBC
NFL
• Indianapolis at Minnesota, noon, NFLN
• Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NFLN
• Miami at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Morocco, Third-Place Match, 9 a.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETALL
• Gonzaga vs. Alabama, Birmingham, noon, FM-93.9
