Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Appalachian St. at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia at NC State, 5 p.m., ACCN
• E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Kansas City at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
• Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, 5 p.m., FS2
SAILING
• SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, 11 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
• 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Opening Draw, 11 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
• 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.