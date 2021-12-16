Patrick Mahomes football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [ED ZURGA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Appalachian St. at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Georgia at NC State, 5 p.m., ACCN

• E. Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Bowling Green at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Kansas City at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

• Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, 5 p.m., FS2

SAILING

• SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, 11 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

• 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Opening Draw, 11 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

• 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft, 6 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

NFL

• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

