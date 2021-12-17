Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: Richmond vs. NC State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Furman at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
•Villanova at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• SMU at Colorado, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN
• The Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Division III Championship: Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. North Central (Illinois), 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NJCAA Division I National Championship: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• FCS Playoff semifinal: James Madison at N. Dakota St., 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, First Round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
NBA
• Golden State at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Lakers at Minnesota, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• The Nashville Showcase: Tennessee vs. Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, 11 a.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS1
• The Jerry Colangelo Classic: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, noon, CBS
• The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic: Hampton vs. NC Central, noon, TNT
• TCU at Georgetown, 1 p.m., FS1
• The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• The CBS Sports Classic: UCLA vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBS
• HBCU Dunk Contest, 2:30 p.m., TNT
• Marquette at Xavier, 3 p.m., FS1
• The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic: Howard vs. NC A&T, 3 p.m., TNT
• Providence at UConn, 4 p.m., FOX
• The CBS Sports Classic: Ohio St. vs. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., CBS
• The Hoop Hype XL: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Baylor at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stanford at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., 10 a.m., ESPN
• The Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., 11 a.m., ABC
• The Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• FCS Playoff semifinal: South Dakota St. at Montana St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
• The New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., 1:15 p.m., ESPN
• The LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, 4:45 p.m., ESPN
• The LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., 6:30 p.m., ABC
• NCAA Division II Championship: Ferris St. vs. Valdosta St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
• The New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Las Vegas at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m., NFLN
• New England at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeastern Baptist at UNA, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
