Today
Sports on TV
BOXING
• Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at St. John's, 4 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Temple at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
NBA
• Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas (joined in progress), FM-93.9
