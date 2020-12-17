Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Badgley (4) and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Las Vegas Raiders at 7:20 p.m. tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

Today

Sports on TV

BOXING

• Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Creighton at St. John's, 4 p.m., FS1

• Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at Oregon, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Temple at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• Syracuse at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

NBA

• Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas (joined in progress), FM-93.9

