Richmond West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia basketball hosts Iowa State at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. [KATHY BATTEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kathy Batten - freelancer, FR 171735 AP

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Brigham Young at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBSSN

• Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Idaho at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-AM, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Preseason: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa vs. Gonzaga, 11 a.m., CBS

• North Carolina vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS

• Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi at Dayton, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Delaware at La Salle, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• UCLA vs. Kentucky, 3:45 p.m., CBS

• St. Joseph's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Michigan State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-AM, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 11:30 p.m., NBC

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

 

