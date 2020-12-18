Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Brigham Young at San Diego State, 4 p.m., CBSSN
• Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa State at West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Idaho at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-AM, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Preseason: Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa vs. Gonzaga, 11 a.m., CBS
• North Carolina vs. Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS
• Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Dayton, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Delaware at La Salle, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• UCLA vs. Kentucky, 3:45 p.m., CBS
• St. Joseph's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Michigan State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-AM, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 11:30 p.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• SEC Championship Game: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
