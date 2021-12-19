Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas vs. Stanford, 2 p.m., ABC
• Kansas St. at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Carolina at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Marquette at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1
• Drake at Nebraska, noon, BTN
• The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Baylor vs. Michigan, noon, ESPN
• Virginia Tech at Florida St., 1 p.m., ACCN
• The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Virginia at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., SECN
• Texas vs. Arizona, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Day, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (NBC)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• The Battle: Monsignor Scanlon (N.Y.) vs. Stepinac High School (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA G LEAGUE
• Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Winter Showcase: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Grand Rapids, 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Tennessee at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS
• Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX
• Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., USA
• Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
SPEED SKATING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, 3:30 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Maia-ATP Challenger Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Draft Lottery, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon, FM-93.9
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• St. John's at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
• My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NBA G LEAGUE
• TBA, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.