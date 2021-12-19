Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Texas vs. Stanford, 2 p.m., ABC

• Kansas St. at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Carolina at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Marquette at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1

• Drake at Nebraska, noon, BTN

• The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Baylor vs. Michigan, noon, ESPN

• Virginia Tech at Florida St., 1 p.m., ACCN

• The Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Louisville vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Virginia at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Jackson St. at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., SECN

• Texas vs. Arizona, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Day, 11 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (NBC)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• The Battle: Monsignor Scanlon (N.Y.) vs. Stepinac High School (N.Y.), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

NBA G LEAGUE

• Winter Showcase: Wisconsin vs. South Bay, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Winter Showcase: Oklahoma City vs. Rio Grande Valley, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Winter Showcase: G League Ignite vs. Grand Rapids, 8 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Tennessee at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS

• Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon, FOX

• Green Bay at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 8 a.m., USA

• Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

SPEED SKATING

• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, 3:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Maia-ATP Challenger Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Final, 1 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Draft Lottery, 2 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on radio

NFL

• N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon, FM-93.9

• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Creighton at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• St. John's at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY

• My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, 7 p.m., NBCSN

NBA G LEAGUE

• TBA, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• TBA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NFL

• Minnesota at Chicago, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN

