Sports on TV
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
• The Spring League: TBD, Championship, 3 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bubbleville: Teams TBA, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Third-Place Game, Texas/Indiana loser vs. North Carolina/Stanford loser, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• St. Joseph's at Villanova, 1 p.m., FS1
• Army vs. Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Championship, Texas/Indiana winner vs. North Carolina/Stanford winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Morehead State at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN
• St. John's vs. Brigham Young, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State, 4 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Ball State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• Seton Hall at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Maui Invitational: Fifth-Place Game, Davidson/Providence winner vs. UNLV/Alabama winner, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee Tech at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1
• Tarleton State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
• North Florida at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SECN
• Maui Invitational: Seventh-Place Game, Davidson/Providence loser vs. UNLV/Alabama loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Oregon State at Washington State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Michigan at Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, 3 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 2:40 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. Team TBD, 3 p.m. OR 6 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
