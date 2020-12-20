A.J. Brown Titans

A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans play the Detroit Lions at noon today on CBS. [STEPHEN B. MORTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Stephen B. Morton - freelancer, FR56856 AP

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Creighton at Connecticut, 11 a.m., FS1

• Illinois at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2

• Marquette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1

• Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN

• Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Providence at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Georgetown at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

• Saint Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Jackson State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN

• Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN

• Arizona at Utah, 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Nebraska at Indiana, 3 p.m., BTN

• Arizona State at Colorado, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Detroit at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Kansas City at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Bologna at Torino, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• New England at Miami, noon, FM-93.9

• N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• DePaul at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• New Mexico at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

• Athens at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (joined in progress), FM-93.9

