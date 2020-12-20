Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at Connecticut, 11 a.m., FS1
• Illinois at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2
• Marquette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1
• Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
• Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Providence at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Delaware State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Georgetown at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
• Saint Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Colorado at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Jackson State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Syracuse at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN
• Arizona at Utah, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Nebraska at Indiana, 3 p.m., BTN
• Arizona State at Colorado, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Central Arkansas at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, 2 p.m., NBC
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Detroit at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Kansas City at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Bologna at Torino, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• New England at Miami, noon, FM-93.9
• N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• DePaul at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• New Mexico at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Athens at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (joined in progress), FM-93.9
