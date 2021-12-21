Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

• Xavier at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1

• Elon at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Kansas at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• UConn at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Stanford at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• The Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Regional coverage: Seattle at L.A. Rams, Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FOX

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama vs. Davidson, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UNA at Purdue, 10 a.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.