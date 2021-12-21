Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• Xavier at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1
• Elon at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Kansas at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• UConn at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Stanford at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent St. vs. Wyoming, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego St., Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Regional coverage: Seattle at L.A. Rams, Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., FOX
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. Davidson, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Purdue, 10 a.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
