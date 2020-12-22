Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maine at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
• William & Mary at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Appalachian State at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN
• Seattle at California, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Abilene Christian at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SECN
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
• La Salle at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
• Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1
• Montana at Arizona, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Bradley at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• San Diego State at St. Mary's, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• West Virginia at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• North Dakota State at Texas Christian, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Portland State at Oregon State, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Grand Canyon at Colorado, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• DePaul at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young, Boca Raton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Golden State at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. LA FC, Final, Orlando, Fla., 9 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• East Tennessee State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
