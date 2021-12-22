Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Notre Dame, noon, ACCN
• Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. N. Iowa, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Green Bay at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
• Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Western Kentucky at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Murray St. at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN
• Clemson at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• Arizona at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Kennesaw St. at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Lipscomb at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN
• Illinois vs. Missouri, St. Louis, 8 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida, Quarterfinal, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Diamond Head Classic: Vanderbilt at Hawaii, Quarterfinal, 11 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
