Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Diamond Head Classic Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic Consolation Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• George Mason at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• Diamond Head Classic, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• San Francisco at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
