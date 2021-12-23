Titans 122221

The Tennessee Titans and inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) host the San Francisco 49ers tonight. [MATT DURISKO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Diamond Head Classic Semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Diamond Head Classic Consolation Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Butler at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• George Mason at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

• Diamond Head Classic, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• The Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

NFL

• San Francisco at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

