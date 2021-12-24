Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Hawaii Bowl: Memphis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on TV
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Kareem Martin (Junior-Lightweights), 5 p.m.
• PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Diamond Head Classic: 7th-Place Game, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic: 5th-Place Game, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Diamond Head Classic: 3rd-Place Game, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic: Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Atlanta at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Boston at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• Golden State at Phoenix, 4 p.m., ABC
• Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• Dallas at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Cleveland at Green Bay, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., NFLN
