Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play at the Knicks on Christmas morning. [JOHN RAOUX/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Hawaii Bowl: Memphis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on TV

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Kareem Martin (Junior-Lightweights), 5 p.m.

• PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Diamond Head Classic: 7th-Place Game, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Diamond Head Classic: 5th-Place Game, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Diamond Head Classic: 3rd-Place Game, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Diamond Head Classic: Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Camellia Bowl: Georgia St. vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Atlanta at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Boston at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., ABC

• Golden State at Phoenix, 4 p.m., ABC

• Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN

• Dallas at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Cleveland at Green Bay, 3:30 p.m., FOX

• Indianapolis at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., NFLN

