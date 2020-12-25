Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wisconsin at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Maryland at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
• Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo, Montgomery, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• New Orleans at Miami, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Golden State at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• Brooklyn at Boston, 4 p.m., ABC
• Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Minnesota at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m., FOX, NFLN
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 p.m., FS1
• Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• ServPro First Responder Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas-San Antonio, Dallas, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Atlanta at Memphis, 4 p.m., NBATV
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Houston at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, NFLN
• Miami at Las Vegas, 7:15 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN
