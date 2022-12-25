Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• DePaul at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place Game, Honolulu, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Diamond Head Classic: SMU vs. Hawaii, Championship, Honolulu, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Philadelphia at New York, 11 a.m, ABC, ESPN
• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• Milwaukee at Boston, 4 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• Memphis at Golden State, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPN
• Phoenix at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN
NFL
• Green Bay at Miami, noon, FOX
• Denver at L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., NBC
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Tampa Bay at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
