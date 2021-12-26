Matt Ryan 122521

Matt Ryan and the Falcons host the Lions today at noon. [JED JACOBSOHN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

NBA

• Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV

NFL 

• Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

• Detroit at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Chicago at Seattle, 3:05 p.m., FOX

• Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Washington at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, 8:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Premier League: Brentford at Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 10 a.m., ESPN

• The Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.