Today on TV
NBA
• Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• Detroit at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Chicago at Seattle, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Washington at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, 8:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Brentford at Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., NBCSN
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Quick Lane Bowl: W. Michigan vs. Nevada, 10 a.m., ESPN
• The Military Bowl: Boston College vs. East Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Miami at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 2 p.m., USA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.