Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
• DePaul at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m., NBATV
• Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Kansas City, noon, FOX
• L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at West Ham United, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, 1:15 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
• Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-107.3
--
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
