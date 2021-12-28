Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• New Orleans at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
• UConn at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1
• Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Lehigh at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
• First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville, Dallas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
• Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Memphis, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Holiday Bowl: UCLA vs. NC State, San Diego, 7 p.m., FOX
• Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Denver at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Birmingham Bowl: Houston vs. Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Liberty Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Texas Tech, Memphis, 5:45 p.m., FM-93.9
• Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia vs. Minnesota, Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., FM-93.9
