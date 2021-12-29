Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• High Point at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN
• Nicholls St. at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN
• DePaul at Butler, 4 p.m., BTN
• Florida at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SECN
• UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1
• Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Wake Forest at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• NC State at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Temple at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1
• Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
• Washington at Washington St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 1:15 p.m., ESPN
• The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., 4:45 p.m., ESPN
• The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Dallas at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.