Temple MBB 122821

Jahlil White and Temple play Villanova tonight in a Big 5 matchup. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• High Point at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN

• Nicholls St. at Purdue, 4 p.m., BTN

• DePaul at Butler, 4 p.m., BTN

• Florida at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SECN

• UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at Providence, 6 p.m., FS1

• Missouri at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Wake Forest at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• NC State at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Temple at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1

• Arkansas at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN

• Washington at Washington St., 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland vs. Virginia Tech, 1:15 p.m., ESPN

• The Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa St., 4:45 p.m., ESPN

• The Alamo Bowl: Oregon vs. Oklahoma, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• LA Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Dallas at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Brentford, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

