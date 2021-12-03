Seth Curry 120221

Seth Curry (31) and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. [CHARLES KRUPP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU

• Formula 1: Practice 2, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Notre Dame at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Rutgers at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1

• Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Iowa at Purdue, 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon and 3 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., SHO

NBA

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS

• The Davis Cup: Semifinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN

• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

SATURDAY on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 3, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Memphis at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Robert Morris at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Saint Joseph's at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1

• Marquette at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., FOX

• San Diego State at Michigan, noon, CBS

• Louisville at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Yale at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Tennessee at Colorado, 1 p.m., FS1

• Penn at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Loyola of Chicago at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1

• Alabama vs. Gonzaga (Seattle), 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Iowa St. at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Missouri at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., NBC

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (California), 9 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN

• UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS Western Conference Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

