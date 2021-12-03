Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPNU
• Formula 1: Practice 2, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at Boston College, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Purdue, 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon and 3 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., SHO
NBA
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• The Davis Cup: Semifinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
SATURDAY on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 3, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Memphis at Mississippi, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Robert Morris at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Saint Joseph's at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• Marquette at Wisconsin, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• San Diego State at Michigan, noon, CBS
• Louisville at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Yale at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Colorado, 1 p.m., FS1
• Penn at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Loyola of Chicago at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1
• Alabama vs. Gonzaga (Seattle), 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa St. at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Missouri at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., NBC
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (California), 9 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS Western Conference Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.