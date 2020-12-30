Oklahoma football

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Sooners will play the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [JEFFREY MCWHORTER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeffrey McWhorter - freelancer, FR170451 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Butler at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1

• Virginia at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Nebraska at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Richmond at Davidson, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Arkansas at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Murray State at Belmont, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Boston College at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Penn State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• DePaul at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Florida at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

• Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

• Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

