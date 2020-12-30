Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Butler at Providence, 4 p.m., FS1
• Virginia at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Richmond at Davidson, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Arkansas at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Murray State at Belmont, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Boston College at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Penn State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• DePaul at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Missouri, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 7:10 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo, Quarterfinal 2nd Leg, 6:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
