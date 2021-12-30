Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maine at Rutgers, noon, BTN

• Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

• Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Marshall at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Nebraska at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN

• Syracuse at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN

• The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, 2 p.m., ESPN

• The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

• The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m., NBATN

SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, 2 p.m., FM-98.3

• The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

