Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maine at Rutgers, noon, BTN
• Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
• Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• East Tennessee St. at Chattanooga, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Marshall at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, 2 p.m., ESPN
• The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
• The Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona St., Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m., NBATN
SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue, Nashville, 2 p.m., FM-98.3
• The Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan St., Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
