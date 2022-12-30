Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southern Cal at Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, 1 p.m., CBS
• The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Capital One Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPNU, SECN
NBA BASKETBALL
• LA Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Portland at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brentford at West Ham United, 1:45 p.m., USA
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBS
• UConn at Xavier, 11 a.m., FOX
• Texas Tech at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Florida St. at Duke, noon, ESPN2
• Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS
• Arizona at Arizona St., 1 p.m., FOX
• Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• San Diego St. at UNLV, 3 p.m., CBS
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at DePaul, 3 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m., ABC
• The Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN
• College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
• College Football Playoff Semifinal: The Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., 11 a.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
