Army football Tyhier Tyler

Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler and the rest of the Black Knights will play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl at 3 p.m. today on ESPN. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adam Hunger

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Catawba at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Utah State at Air Force, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Arizona State at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Brigham Young at Pepperdine, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Stanford at Oregon State, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• Michigan at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Utah at UCLA, 6 p.m., FS1

• Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• Colorado at Southern California, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1

• California at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

• Notre Dame at Miami, noon, ACCN

• Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, 1 p.m., CBS

• Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Philadelphia at Orlando, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

• Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m., NBATV

