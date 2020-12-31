Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Catawba at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Utah State at Air Force, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Arizona State at Washington State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Brigham Young at Pepperdine, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Oregon State, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Michigan at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah at UCLA, 6 p.m., FS1
• Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Colorado at Southern California, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1
• California at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Miami, noon, ACCN
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose, 1 p.m., CBS
• Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Orlando, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
• Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m., NBATV
