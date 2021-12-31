Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Hofstra at Elon, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• High Point at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ohio St. at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• California at Washington St., 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers, 10 a.m., ESPN
• The Sun Bowl: Washington St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS
• The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• The Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan, Playoff Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• Portland at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
TENNIS
• ATP Cup Group Stage, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Cotton Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Playoff Semifinal, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
--
Saturday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Memphis at Wichita St., 11 a.m., CBS
• West Virginia at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 1 p.m., CBS
• Baylor at Iowa St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• Arizona St. at UCLA, 2 p.m., FOX
• San Diego St. at UNLV, 3 p.m.., CBS
• Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Butler at UConn, 3 p.m., FS1
• Wake Forest at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• New Mexico at Nevada, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon, ABC
• The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, 12:10 p.m., ESPN
• The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., 4:10 p.m., ESPN
• The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 7:50 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, 11:30 a.m., USA
