Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase: Michigan vs. Kentucky, noon, ABC
• S. Alabama at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Stetson at Florida, 1 p.m., SECN
• St. John's at Iowa St., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• SE Missouri at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at UCLA, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Stanford at Arizona St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UT-Martin at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SECN
• Jimmy V Classic: Virginia Tech at Tennessee, noon, ESPN2
• Jimmy V Classic: UConn at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, noon, NBC
NBA
• Memphis at Detroit, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Atlanta, noon, CBS
• Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon, FOX
• Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Indianapolis at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: France vs. Poland, Round-of-16, 9 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup: England vs. Senegal, Round-of-16, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Philadelphia, noon, FM-107.3
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Fisk at North Alabama, FM-98.3, FM-103.5
--
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA Tournament: Final, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup: Round-of-16, 9 a.m., FOX
