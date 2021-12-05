Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, 11:30 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Northwestern at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Georgetown at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
• North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona at Oregon St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas St. at Wichita St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Fordham at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Ohio St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Belmont at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Notre Dame at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1
• Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Maryland at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN
• Seton Hall at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1
• Michigan St. at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, 10 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (NBC)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m. (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 2 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, 9 a.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Chattanooga, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1
NFL
• New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, 12:50 p.m., FS1
• Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.