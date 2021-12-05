Chris Jones football Kansas City Chiefs NFL

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 7:20 tonight on NBC and FM-93.9. [ED ZURGA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, 11:30 a.m., ESPNEWS

• Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Northwestern at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

• Minnesota at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Georgetown at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

• North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Arizona at Oregon St., 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas St. at Wichita St., 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Fordham at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1

• Ohio St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Belmont at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Notre Dame at UConn, 11 a.m., FS1

• Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., SECN

• Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Maryland at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN

• Seton Hall at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1

• Michigan St. at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

• Texas at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• College Football Playoff Selection Show, 11 a.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, 10 a.m. (GOLF) and noon (NBC)

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m. (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)

NFL

• L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

• Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 2 p.m., ABC

TENNIS

• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS

• The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Today on radio

NFL

• Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at Chattanooga, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1

NFL

• New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, 12:50 p.m., FS1

• Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Monday on radio

NFL

• New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

