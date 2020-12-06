Green Bay Packers football

Preston Smith and the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. today on CBS. [MIKE ROEMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Roemer - freelancer, FR155603 AP

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 11:05 a.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Villanova at Texas, noon, ESPN

• Florida A&M at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Grambling State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Stetson at Florida, 1 p.m., SECN

• Stony Brook at St. John's, 1:30 p.m., FS1

• Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Central Florida at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN

• Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN

• West Virginia at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN

• DePaul at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., SECN

• Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Seton Hall at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

• Regional Coverage: California at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UT Martin at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Penn State at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Utah at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12N

• Charlotte at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Indiana at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N

• Baylor at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Washington State at Southern California, 6:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, noon, NBC

• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tennessee, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC

SKIING

• FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 3:30 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final, 2 p.m., ABC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• FASL: Manchester City at Everton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

--

Monday

NFL

• Buffalo at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

NFL

• New Orleans at Atlanta, noon, FM-93.9

• New England at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9

• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

NFL

• Buffalo at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

