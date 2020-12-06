Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 11:05 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Villanova at Texas, noon, ESPN
• Florida A&M at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Grambling State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Stetson at Florida, 1 p.m., SECN
• Stony Brook at St. John's, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Xavier at Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Central Florida at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Regional Coverage: Wyoming at Oregon State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SECN
• West Virginia at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
• DePaul at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., SECN
• Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Seton Hall at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Regional Coverage: California at UCLA, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UT Martin at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Penn State at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Utah at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12N
• Charlotte at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Indiana at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Regional Coverage: UCLA at Arizona State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Baylor at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Regional Coverage: Colorado at Oregon State, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Washington State at Southern California, 6:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, noon, NBC
• PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Final Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 3:30 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Columbus, Final, 2 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FASL: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FASL: Manchester City at Everton, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
--
Monday
NFL
• Buffalo at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
NFL
• New Orleans at Atlanta, noon, FM-93.9
• New England at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9
• Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
NFL
• Buffalo at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.