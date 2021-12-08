Bobby Portis basketball

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks look to flex their muscles against the Miami Heat at 6:45 tonight on ESPN. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Ball St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Lipscomb at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN

• UConn at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• North Florida at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

• UMBC at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Cornell at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

• Marquette at Kansas St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Towson at Ohio St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Iowa at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Portland at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, Final Leg 1, 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS

