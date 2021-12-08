Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Ball St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Lipscomb at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., BTN
• UConn at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• North Florida at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• UMBC at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Cornell at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• Marquette at Kansas St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Towson at Ohio St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Milwaukee at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Portland at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, Final Leg 1, 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
